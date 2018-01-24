Child shot through wall of apartment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot through the wall of an apartment in Colorado Springs late Tuesday.

KRDO-TV reports police responded to the Alturas At Bell Tower Heights apartment complex off South Murray Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. and found a child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 1-year-old girl was seriously injured but the gunshot wound was not life-threatening, police told the Associated Press.

The circumstances that led to the shot being fired through the wall aren't clear but the AP reported a 26-year-old resident of the neighboring apartment was arrested on charges of illegally discharging a firearm and being a previous offender in possession of a firearm.