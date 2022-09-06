Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child riding bike fatally struck by truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Ambulance
Copyright Getty Images
KMGH
<p>FILE image</p>
Ambulance
Posted at 6:39 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 20:39:25-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.  — A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck while they were riding their bike in a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Southgate Road around 2:50 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck was looking for a parking space when they hit a child who was riding a bike, according to Colorado Springs police. Both the driver and several other people called 911.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive