Child dies after he was hit by car in Vail's Lionshead parking structure

VAIL, Colo. — A 10-year-old died Thursday after he was hit by a car in the Lionshead parking structure in Vail.

On Thursday at 6:21 p.m., officers with the Vail Police Department responded to the lower level of the Lionshead parking structure, located at 395 S. Frontage Road W. Vail Fire and Emergency Services, and Eagle County Paramedic Services also responded.

The authorities found that a 10-year-old boy from Eagle had been struck by a person who was driving in the parking garage. The child had life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The child was transported to Vail Health, where he died.

Police said based on their initial investigation, they do not believe careless driving was involved in this incident.

This investigation remains active. No other details were available as of Friday morning.