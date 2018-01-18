Chick-fil-A fans line up, camp out ahead of Westminster restaurant opening

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – There’s still some snow on the ground but that didn’t stop anyone from camping out in front of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Westminster.

In fact, a full 24 hours before the restaurant opened, there were already dozens of people lined up. They were all hoping to snag a year’s worth of free food.

It’s a longstanding tradition that Chick-fil-A rewards the first 100 customers at every new location with a year of free food (that’s 52 meals consisting of a chicken sandwich, medium fries and medium drink).

The new Westminster location at 14275 Orchard Parkway opened at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Westminster restaurant opening was the second new Denver-area location to open this week. A Chick-fil-A at I-25 and Harmony Road opened on Jan. 17.