Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's giraffe birth cam is now live; giraffes due in late April or early May

Kurt Sevits
10:35 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Muziki the giraffe

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Move over, April. There are two new pregnant giraffes ready for their time in the internet spotlight.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs announced in February that it has two giraffes who are currently pregnant and whichever gives birth first will produce the zoo’s 200th calf.

The giraffes, Laikipia and Muziki, are both due sometime in late April or early May.

It’s been a year since April the giraffe took the internet by storm, with people watching around the clock for weeks as she prepared to give birth.

Now, it’s Laikipia and Muziki’s turn. 

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has set up a webcam so interested fans can watch the pair in the days leading up delivery. The most active time on the webcam will be during the night, according to zoo staff. Until they actually begin the birthing process, the giraffes will continue to spend most of their time with the rest of the herd during the day.

When it’s time for one of the baby giraffes to arrive, it’ll come out hooves first. The calf will drop to the ground and mom will then nudge the calf to encourage it to stand.

Watch the giraffe cam in the player below:

YouTube player not working? Click here.

