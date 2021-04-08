Cheyenne Frontier Days to hold 125th festival at full capacity

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days announced plans to hold its 125th festival at full capacity with no mask requirement this summer.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins held a news conference at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center to make the announcement Wednesday. The festival is scheduled to return to Frontier Park from July 23 to Aug. 1.

“We are excited to get back to fulfilling our mission of economic impact to the community, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back to Frontier Park this summer,” said Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “It’s been a difficult year for our volunteers, staff, and the entire community. We hope this news will bring some optimism that we can finally see the light at the end of tunnel.”

Proud to announce the return of @CheFrontierDays this summer! Wyoming is back and the Daddy of ‘em All will be back, safely, at full capacity. pic.twitter.com/ghYApZOvVd — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) April 7, 2021

Organizers do not expect any attendance limitations for concerts, rodeo or other Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) outdoor events. With guidance from the governor's office and public health officials, they say they are prepared to implement COVID-19 procedures for cleanliness and sanitation and will make adjustments as health and safety circumstances dictate.

In 2020, the world's largest outdoor rodeo was canceled for the first time in its 124 year history because of the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend every year, contributing $28 million to the local economy, according to a release from CFD. In 2019, Cheyenne Frontier Days created over 300 jobs resulting in $5 million in wages and salaries and generated over $1 million in local and state taxes.

“We are proud to welcome rodeo fans and visitors back to Cheyenne this July,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “Our businesses look forward to hosting guests and locals alike as we work together to support our summer season.”

Concert performers will be announced and tickets will go on sale April 8.

