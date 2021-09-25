Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheyenne County sheriff arrested on DUI, harassment charges, officials say

items.[0].image.alt
Kit Carson County Sheriff's Office
sheriff jeff miller mug.jpg
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 00:39:00-04

DENVER — The Cheyenne County sheriff was arrested on charges of harassment and driving under the influence, the Kit Carson Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

Cheyenne County Sheriff Jeff Miller is facing one count of harassment-strike/shove/kick and one count of driving under the influence. The KCSO did not provide details into the incident that led to the charges.

Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond Friday, according to court documents.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office has not yet returned a request for comment on the matter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather