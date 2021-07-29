Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cherry Hills Village police looking to identify person of interest in fatal crash

items.[0].image.alt
Cherry Hills Village Police Department
Cherry Hills Village Police Department person of interest
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 08:45:40-04

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Hills Village Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in a fatal crash that occurred July 26.

Police said the crash happened along the 4000 block of S. University Boulevard around 6:34 p.m.

Stacy L. Pepper, 38, of San Francisco, California, was killed. She was in town visiting family, police said.

She was struck by a truck that was reported stolen out of Jefferson County, police said. The suspect and truck were both associated with a burglary in Arapahoe County.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a white man last spotted in a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He may have an injured left arm.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cherry Hills Village Police Department tip line at 720-305-9831.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school