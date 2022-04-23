Cherry Creek School District administrator arrested on unlawful sexual contact charge

DENVER — An administrator for the Cherry Creek School District was arrested on an unlawful sexual contact charge in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last year, according to an arrest record obtained by Denver7.

Brien Hodges, 55, was arrested Friday on a charge of at-risk-sexual contact-no consent, a class 6 felony.

The alleged offense happened in Englewood on Nov. 11, 2021, according to the documents. An arrest warrant was issued on April 8.

Hodges works for the district as the director of department grants management, according to his LinkedIn account.

Cherry Creek Schools told Denver7 that Hodges has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

The district confirmed to Denver7 that the alleged offense is not connected to Cherry Creek Schools, its students, or staff in any way.

Details of the alleged incident have not been revealed and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.