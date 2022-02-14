Cherry Creek school board moves to virtual meeting Monday after threat

DENVER – The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education switched its board meeting Monday to a virtual meeting after a threat was made toward the board, the district said.

According to the CCSD, the “perceived bomb threat” was made by “an individual with a documented criminal history.”

The board of education canceled its 5 p.m. study session, and the 7 p.m. regular meeting will now be held virtually. The district said the meeting would be held at a location with a secure perimeter. People who wish to watch the meeting can sign up to do so by clicking here.

“Recently, other metro school districts have received similar threats directed towards their Boards and/or Superintendents. Thus, we will be taking appropriate precautions,” the district said.

Last week, the Jeffco Public Schools education center was secured after a threat was made against the district’s superintendents and other district leaders.

The district said the threat was made by phone and was related to “a demand around mask removal.” Jeffco Public Schools said the credibility of the threat was under investigation.

The Cherry Creek School District said Greenwood Village police would investigate Monday’s threat.