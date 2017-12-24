Cherry Creek North development bringing new retail, residential and business space

DENVER – Growth around the metro area isn’t hard to find. The number of construction cranes in each corner of the city proves development is constant and ongoing.

Over in Cherry Creek North, that growth has attracted new residents.

“We moved here a couple months ago,” Susan Emadi said. She and Dave Albin moved two miles, from west of Washington Park to the Cherry Creek North area.

The short stroll to restaurants, retail, and other businesses made that decision easy for the couple.

“Especially now in Denver, driving two miles takes almost half an hour,” Emadi said.

Albin said the two would spend most of their weekends in transit, “Basically, just driving or riding our bikes.”

Now they hardly use their cars to get around.

“You can stay here, you can work here, you can live here, you can shop here-- without ever getting into a car,” Julie Underdahl told Denver7.

Underdahl is the President and CEO of the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District.

She explained the new development includes a combination of services.

“We have residential units going up, apartments and condos. We have new office buildings and we have new retail space.”

All amenities will add to the walkability of the area.

“Our walk score is 95,” Underdahl said. This means it’s considered a walker’s paradise—where cars aren’t needed for daily tasks.

“I think that walkability point is really important,” she added, “This is the most walkable community in Denver today.”

The seven projects in progress are as follows:

2nd & DETROIT

2727 East 2nd Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Office/Retail

Description: 70,000 SF Office; 5,000 SF Retail

Developer: Nest Homes Co.

Expected Completion: 2018

CIVICA CHERRY CREEK

250 Fillmore Street

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Office/Retail

Description: 100,500 SF Office /12,000 SF Retail

Developer: Schnitzer West, LLC

Expected Completion: Q4 2017

ST. PAUL COLLECTION

210 Saint Paul Street

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Residential

Description: 81 Luxury Residences, 10,500 SF Retail

Developer: BMC Investments

Expected Completion: Summer 2018

ST PAUL COLLECTION

3000 East 3rd Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Residential/Retail

Description: 84 Apartment Units

Developer: BMC Investments

Expected Completion: 2018

THE JACQUARD

222 Milwaukee Street

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Hotel

Description: 201 Hotel Rooms; 6,900 SF of Meeting Space

Developer: Stonebridge Companies

Expected Completion: Q1 2018

ANB BUILDING

3033 East 1st Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Description: Renovation, adding 28,500 SF of retail, renovated parking deck

Developer: Realty Management Group

Construction Company: GE Johnson

Expected Completion: 2018

LAUREL

155 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80206

Use: Residential

Description: 71 Condominium Units, 3,787 SF Retail

Developer: The Pauls Corporation

Expected Completion: 2018