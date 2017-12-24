Cherry Creek North development bringing new retail, residential and business space

Mostly Cloudy
DENVER – Growth around the metro area isn’t hard to find. The number of construction cranes in each corner of the city proves development is constant and ongoing.
Over in Cherry Creek North, that growth has attracted new residents.
“We moved here a couple months ago,” Susan Emadi said. She and Dave Albin moved two miles, from west of Washington Park to the Cherry Creek North area.
The short stroll to restaurants, retail, and other businesses made that decision easy for the couple.
“Especially now in Denver, driving two miles takes almost half an hour,” Emadi said.
Albin said the two would spend most of their weekends in transit, “Basically, just driving or riding our bikes.”
Now they hardly use their cars to get around.
“You can stay here, you can work here, you can live here, you can shop here-- without ever getting into a car,” Julie Underdahl told Denver7.
Underdahl is the President and CEO of the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District.
She explained the new development includes a combination of services.
“We have residential units going up, apartments and condos. We have new office buildings and we have new retail space.”
All amenities will add to the walkability of the area.
“Our walk score is 95,” Underdahl said. This means it’s considered a walker’s paradise—where cars aren’t needed for daily tasks.
“I think that walkability point is really important,” she added, “This is the most walkable community in Denver today.”
The seven projects in progress are as follows:
2nd & DETROIT
2727 East 2nd Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Use: Office/Retail
Description: 70,000 SF Office; 5,000 SF Retail
Developer: Nest Homes Co.
Expected Completion: 2018
CIVICA CHERRY CREEK
250 Fillmore Street
Denver, CO 80206
Description: 100,500 SF Office /12,000 SF Retail
Developer: Schnitzer West, LLC
Expected Completion: Q4 2017
ST. PAUL COLLECTION
210 Saint Paul Street
Denver, CO 80206
Use: Residential
Description: 81 Luxury Residences, 10,500 SF Retail
Developer: BMC Investments
Expected Completion: Summer 2018
ST PAUL COLLECTION
3000 East 3rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Use: Residential/Retail
Description: 84 Apartment Units
THE JACQUARD
222 Milwaukee Street
Denver, CO 80206
Use: Hotel
Description: 201 Hotel Rooms; 6,900 SF of Meeting Space
Developer: Stonebridge Companies
Expected Completion: Q1 2018
ANB BUILDING
3033 East 1st Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Description: Renovation, adding 28,500 SF of retail, renovated parking deck
Developer: Realty Management Group
Construction Company: GE Johnson
LAUREL
155 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Description: 71 Condominium Units, 3,787 SF Retail
Developer: The Pauls Corporation