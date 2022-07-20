Cherry Creek High School coach arrested, accused of soliciting minor online

DENVER — A coach for the Cherry Creek High School girls’ softball team was arrested after accusations he solicited a minor online.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office took Paul (Pablo) Severtson, 37, into custody Wednesday morning after deputies executed a search warrant at his unincorporated Arapahoe County home, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Severtson allegedly passed himself off as a man in his early twenties on multiple social media accounts and was attempting to persuade a juvenile female in Virginia to send him nude images and videos of herself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation started in March of this year after Virginia authorities reached out to Arapahoe County following the victim’s suicide. Investigators learned the victim was talking to Severtson online.

In an email to parents, Cherry Creek School District said his arrest was not connected to his employment and did not involve Cherry Creek students.

The district terminated his employment immediately after his arrest Wednesday morning, the email said.

Severtson was booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of criminal solicitation.

Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims of Severtson nationwide. They ask anyone who may have additional details to call them at 720-874-8477.