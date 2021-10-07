Chatfield HS athletic director resigns amid failure to report investigation

DENVER – The athletic director at Chatfield High School resigned Thursday after he was placed on administrative leave earlier this year and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Jeffco Public Schools confirmed Chatfield Athletic Director Craig Auckland resigned on Thursday and shared a letter sent to the high school community notifying them.

“It is never easy to share this kind of news and it can impact the school community in different ways – a range of reactions is common, expected, normal, and necessary,” the letter from Chief of Schools Dan Cohan and Community Superintendent Scott Allensworth said.

Keith Mead will remain as the interim athletic director until the end of the semester, Cohan and Allensworth said, as the district works on finding a permanent replacement.

Auckland and Chatfield Principal Chad Broer were placed on administrative leave in late August for unspecified allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols. Auckland was issued a summons for failure to report at the time. As the athletic director, he was a mandatory reporter.

Broer resigned from Chatfield High School on Monday.

Court records show Auckland still faces the failure to report suspected child abuse charge – a class 3 misdemeanor – and that he has an arraignment scheduled in the case on Nov. 9.

The specifics of what happened that led to the charge and the administrative leave have not been released because juveniles are involved, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has said.