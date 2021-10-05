Chatfield High School principal resigns amid investigation

DENVER — The principal of Chatfield High School has stepped down after more than a month on administrative leave during an investigation into him and the school’s athletic director.

Jeffco School District leadership confirmed Principal Chad Broer resigned and would not be returning to Chatfield High School.

On Aug. 24, a letter went out to families informing them Broer and Athletic Director Craig Aukland were being placed on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols. Further details into the allegations were not provided

A few days later, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it issued a summons for Aukland after conducting its own investigation.

Court records show Aukland is facing one count of failure to report suspected child abuse. As the athletic director, Aukland is a mandatory reporter and the sheriff's office said the statute specifically applies for mandatory reporters who fail to report.

Specific details into the circumstances surrounding the charge were not released due to the involvement of juveniles.

Jim Ellis has been serving as interim principal during the investigation, and the district confirmed he will remain interim principal through the semester until there’s a permanent replacement.

Ellis previously served as principal at Chatfield High School from 1999-2004 and later retired after leading Ralston Valley High School in 2013.

Aukland remains on administrative leave. He’s set for a court appearance on Oct. 29.

