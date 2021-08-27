Chatfield High School principal, athletic director on administrative leave

LITTLETON, Colo. — The principal and athletic director at Chatfield High School are on administrative leave due to allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols, according to a Jeffco Public Schools official.

The district sent a letter to parents informing them it had placed Principal Chad Broer and Athletic Director Craig Aukland on administrative leave while the Jeffco Legal Services Department investigates the allegations.

The letter and Jeffco schools officials did not elaborate on what the allegations entailed.

During the ongoing investigation, Jim Ellis will serve as interim principal. He previously served as principal at Chatfield High School from 1999-2004, and later retired after leading Ralston Valley High School in 2013.

The district hasn't named an interim athletic director.

