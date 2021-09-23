Charges related to death of Colorado spiritual leader dropped

DENVER (AP) — Court officials say charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be a shrine in a home in rural southern Colorado.

Authorities have said the body of Amy Carlson, the leader of the Love Has Won group, was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights and glitter on April 28 inside a Moffat mobile home where she and her followers lived.

A Saguache County sheriff’s corporal wrote in the affidavit that, “Ms. Carlson is believed to be the leader of ‘Love Has Won’ and goes by the name ‘Mother God.'”

Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin said it appeared the woman had been dead for a couple weeks or more.

Seven people were charged with tampering with or abusing her corpse as well as child abuse, presumably because there were two children living in the home.

It's not clear why the charges were dropped.