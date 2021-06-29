Centura Health announces new health equity fund in Colorado, Kansas

DENVER — Centura Health recently announced the launch of its new Health Equity and Advancement Fund.

This is a $1 million community grant program and will focus on supporting social justice initiatives that aim to improve health equity in Colorado and Kansas.

“We hope to improve the health of our communities, create partnerships with organizations and other foundations that are working on the health equity issue,” said Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, Centura Health’s diversity and inclusion officer.

Grenardo said the fund will award programs focused on health equity in diverse communities grants between $5,000 and $250,000.

Grenardo said Centura Health has discussed the fund for a while but the pandemic highlighted the need for it.

“The pandemic brought out a lot disparities in terms of outcomes and so this is a part of our way of hopefully addressing some of these issues," Grenardo said.

The deadline to submit an application for the fund is July 31. Centura Health will announce recipients by the end of August and organizations will begin receiving funding by this fall.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

