Centennial woman shot through apartment wall making progress

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial woman hit with a bullet fired from the apartment next door is making progress in her recovery.

On Oct. 2, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office received two calls for a shooting on the 6800 block of S. Ivy Way in Centennial.

Mickel McLean, 26, was one of the callers. He told police he had been involved in an argument and had been holding the gun when it accidentally fired and went through the apartment wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sally Strelecki, 27, was in the kitchen preparing food for her pets when the bullet came throught the wall and hit her in the back of the head, according to her mom, Amy Graham.

Strelecki had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Graham previously told Denver7 Strelecki had to undergo multiple surgeries and be placed in a medically induced coma, coming close to death twice.

In an update Tuesday, family confirmed Strelecki is now off a ventilator and making progress.

She still has a long road ahead for recovery, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Strelecki and her fiancé with medical bills and rent.

In an arrest affidavit, authorities said McLean and his girlfriend both stated they had been arguing. His girlfriend said McLean hit her in the face and fired the gun in her direction from eight feet away. McLean told police they hit each other multiple times, and he grabbed the gun while packing his belongings, which went off when he hit her near her knee.

McLean is facing 10 charges, including assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Denver7 reporter Adi Guajardo contributed to this report.