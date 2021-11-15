Centennial preschool teaches STEM to 3-year-olds

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Throughout November, the Learning Experience in Centennial will teach 3-year-olds in its preschool program Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Nov. 8 was STEM Day, and students across the country are participating in STEM activities all month long.

“It’s so important in the early stages. It does help them with critical thinking and creative thinking and just being able to problem solve at a very young age,” said Deanna Malara, executive director of The Learning Center in Centennial said.

Malara said learning STEM also helps students improve their language development and motor skills.

“3-year-olds are amazing and they are very good at just using their imaginations to create and work through problems,” Malara said. “It also sets them up for when something doesn’t work out. Then they’re OK with that and they just go back and try it again.”

Malara said it may seem strange to teach these young students about STEM, but it’s never too early to start exposing children to those important subjects.