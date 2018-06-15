Centennial mom says her 3 kids got sick after a trip to Water World

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Elizabeth Bruff believes her kids fell victim to contaminated water at Water World.

Bruff says her family's annual trip to the park was great as usual, but everything went downhill fast after they got back to their Centennial home.

"We came home, and the next day all three of them had kind of stomach flu symptoms," said Bruff. "We all ate the same food, so I don't think it was food poisoning. Later it was brought to my attention about the water at the park, so I knew that’s what it had to be."

According to a release from the Tri-County Health Department, a power outage and subsequent repair of a broken valve at Water World in Federal Heights likely allowed water from an irrigation pond to flow into the domestic water supply.

Health officials said the untreated water might have affected drinking fountains, ice, drinks, and food sold and consumed at the water park from Monday to Wednesday.

"We didn’t use water fountains, and we didn't have any of the concessions," said Bruff. "It was definitely the water in the pools."

Despite Bruff's suspicions she still plans on going back to the park.

"It's a specific issue that Water World was aware of," she said. "They handled it responsibly, and I'm willing to go back again."

Other park visitors haven't been as nice on Water World's Facebook page.

Many parents are wondering why the park stayed open if they knew there was some sort of issue with the water.

Anyone experiencing symptoms who visited Water World on June 11, 12, or 13 should call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700; and then contact their healthcare provider.

Water World will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday.