Celebrate Dia Del Niño at the Denver Art Museum

Families can enjoy a free day at the Denver Art Museum, in celebration of Dia Del Niño.

April 24, the art museum is hosting the event.

The worldwide holiday is observed to honor the "special, protected time, in which children must be allowed to grow, learn, play, develop, and flourish with dignity," according to the museum's website.

The event will feature live music and dance by local and international artists.

Attendees can enjoy storytelling, African music, and Spanish and Irish dancers.

Denver7's Jessica Crawford will be reading the book "The Little Red Fort" at 11 a.m.

The celebration lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.