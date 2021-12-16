Watch
CDPHE to text parents, guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 16, 2021
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will send text messages to parents and guardians of Colorado children ages five to 11 who have not received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Thursday.

The notifications will be sent to parents and guardians of children whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate they:

  • Are between the ages of 5 and 11.
  • Have not received a first dose of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Are within a five to 10 mile radius of one of the following community vaccination sites:
    • Arapahoe Community College (Lot B), 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
    • Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012
    • Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204
    • Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
    • Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney), 680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO, 80909
    • Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO
    • Jefferson Marketplace, 8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127
    • La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301
    • Mesa County Community Services Building 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
    • Pueblo Mall, 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
    • Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631

The text messages will begin tomorrow and be sent to more than 41,000 Coloradans. Qualifying parents and guardians should receive a text from 45778.

For information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.

