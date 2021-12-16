CDPHE to text parents, guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will send text messages to parents and guardians of Colorado children ages five to 11 who have not received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Thursday.
The notifications will be sent to parents and guardians of children whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate they:
- Are between the ages of 5 and 11.
- Have not received a first dose of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
- Are within a five to 10 mile radius of one of the following community vaccination sites:
- Arapahoe Community College (Lot B), 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
- Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012
- Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney), 680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO, 80909
- Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO
- Jefferson Marketplace, 8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301
- Mesa County Community Services Building 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
- Pueblo Mall, 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631
The text messages will begin tomorrow and be sent to more than 41,000 Coloradans. Qualifying parents and guardians should receive a text from 45778.
For information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.