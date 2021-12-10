CDOT's Snowstang back on the road beginning this weekend

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation's Snowstang is hitting the road again this weekend.

The program offers skiers roundtrip bus service to several popular destinations. It will run on weekends and holidays through mid-April 2022, including New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day. The Snowstang will not operate over Christmas weekend.

Service to the Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs will resume Saturday, Dec. 11. Service to Arapahoe Basin will begin Saturday, Dec. 18.

CDOT has added service to Copper Mountain, which will also begin Dec. 11.

“We are excited to get Snowstang back up and running for ski season 2022 and pleased to offer a new option of service to Copper. Now we just need some more snow! So let Snowstang do the driving and enjoy Colorado’s beautiful mountains and world class slopes, with less hassle!” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Skiers can board the Snowstang at Denver's Union Station or at the Denver Federal Center. Each bus carries 51 passengers in a climate-controlled environment. The buses also feature Wi-Fi, a restroom and USB and power outlets.

Per federal transit requirements, face masks will be required for drivers and passengers. Hand sanitizer wipes will be offered to passengers when boarding the Snowstang.

Each bus will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completing each day's routes.

Roundtrip tickets to the Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain will cost you $25, while a roundtrip ticket to Steamboat Springs will cost $40. Discounts are available for seniors. Children ages 11 and younger can ride for free all season if they are with an adult paying full fare.

CDOT is offering a two-for-one deal on tickets for the next two weekends. To purchase tickets, click here. You can also download the Bustang® mobile app, JustRide Bustang, for iOS or Android.