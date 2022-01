The Colorado Department of Transportation said a planned safety closure will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday for Interstate 70 over Vail Pass.

The closure is for winter maintenance operations.

CDOT said the closure will last into the afternoon, depending on conditions.

The eastbound closure point is exit 176 in Vail with a commerce motor vehicle closure at exit 180. The closure point for westbound traffic is exit 195 at Copper Mountain.

All real-time updates will be posted on COtrip.org.