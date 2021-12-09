CDOT to open express lanes on I-25 South Gap Project, tolls waived during testing period

DENVER — Drivers will be able to use the new express lanes on the I-25 South Gap project beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has added one new express lane in each direction on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument.

Tolls are temporarily being waived due to the project being ahead of schedule.

“Opening the Express Lanes early improves safety and travel reliability on the I-25 South Gap corridor,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Commuters will have reliable travel times over the long-term, and experience a vastly improved stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Whether commuting to work or traveling the state, drivers will reach their destinations quicker and safer. We are thrilled to open the Express Lanes a year ahead of schedule and within budget.”

The express lanes will span 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound I-25.

Beginning Dec. 10, the Colorado State Patrol will also increase enforcement from Castle Rock and Monument.

During the testing period, drivers are encouraged to use the express lanes. Drivers can enter through the dashed white lines northbound two miles north of County Line Road and at Larkspur, or southbound just north of Castle Rock and Larkspur.

Drivers should not cross the solid white lines and should enter and exit at the designated areas only.