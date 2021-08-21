CDOT officials say I-70 repair work in Glenwood Canyon held up during heavy rain

DENVER — Following the first extended closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon since it was shut down for more than two weeks, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said crews were encouraged by how well the canyon landscape held up to the recent heavy rainfall.

I-70 was closed due to a flash flood warning Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. and did not reopen until Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Outside of some minor material slide clean-up at mile points 120.6, 120.7 on the westbound side and 130 on the eastbound side, there were no major issues even with considerable rainfall. Numerous rain gauges in the area surrounding the canyon recorded over three inches of rain.

The interstate just reopened on Saturday after heavy rainfall in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar at the end of July caused “extreme damage” to the roadway due to mudslides.

USDOT already approved quick disbursement of $11.6 million for repairs, and the work continues to fully repair the damaged interstate.

Ten person teams consisting of tandem dump trucks and vac-trucks continued clean-up operations in the canyon Friday. Initial readings from the Blue Gulch wall monitors indicate stability. A contractor for emergency work is set to begin preparations for construction Monday.

The most heavily damaged part of I-70 remains down to one lane in each direction.

Last week, CDOT officials said they hope to have the portions most heavily damaged repaired by Thanksgiving, but said having cooperative weather would be key.

