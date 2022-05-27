CDOT launches new express shuttle service for mountain travel

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is offering travelers another way to get to the mountains with its new express shuttle service, Pegasus.

Pegasus is part of CDOT's Bustang service. However, instead of traveling in large buses, travelers who choose to ride the Pegasus will travel in smaller shuttles.

A Pegasus shuttle seats up to 11 people, according to CDOT. It features USB ports, power outlets and WiFi, and has luggage storage, bike racks and ski/snowboard containers. Each shuttle is also wheelchair accessible.

Pegasus will depart year-round from Union Station in Denver. The service includes stops at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon, according to CDOT.

“We are continuing to save people time and money with more ways to get to and from the mountains. We are launching Pegasus to reduce traffic, help save Coloradans and visitors money on travel, and more easily explore our beautiful state,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Fares range from $6 to $20 depending on the destination.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The service will begin Friday, May 27. To learn more about Pegasus, click here.