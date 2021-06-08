Members of Woodland Park PD interviewed, 2 commanders on leave amid criminal probe

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Executive-level members of the Woodland Park Police Department are being interviewed and two commanders are on leave as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Two commanders in the department, Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand, were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds, according to Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson, who said he was notified of the investigation Monday.

Information regarding the target or allegations behind the investigation were not released, although authorities told Lawson it is criminal in nature. Lawson said both commanders are cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed at this time.

This comes after the department’s chief, Miles De Young, was placed on leave May 13 following allegations of “his conduct in the workplace,” according to a report in the Pikes Peak Courier.

Lawson told Denver7 the investigation into the allegations against De Young is not criminal in nature and is separate from the CBI and TCSO investigation currently underway.

With three members of the small force on leave, Lawson said the city is evaluating several different options to fill a leadership role. Lawson said Sergeants Mike McDaniel and Sergeant Beth Huber will handle the duties of the individuals on leave in the immediate term.