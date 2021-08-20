CBI: Missing Alamosa woman was in contact with man killed in Northglenn police shooting the night she went missing

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a Alamosa woman who was reported missing earlier this month. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the night she disappeared, she was in contact with the suspect who was killed Wednesday in a police shooting in Northglenn.

Cheyenne Goins, 21, of Alamosa, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 12. The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and CBI began investigating and suspected foul play may be involved in her disappearance.

CBI said multiple people were in touch with Goins the evening she went missing, including a man who was shot and killed by police in Northglenn this week.

The suspect that was killed was a person of interest in the missing persons case, but there were no formal charges against him when he died, CBI said.

On Wednesday, the Northglenn Police Department said they tried to contact a homicide suspect near the intersection of Malley Drive and Highline Drive when he fled the area. Around the Thorncreek Golf Course, the man “produced a firearm and shots were exchanged," police said. The man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Anybody with information on the disappearance of Goins is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency dispatch number at 719-589-5807.

Nobody has been arrested in this case as of Friday morning.