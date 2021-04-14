CBI issues senior alert for missing man with cognitive impairment

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a senior alert of Antonio Martinez, who hasn't been seen since Monday at noon.

Martinez, 82, was last seen near the 7600 block of Rampart Way in Littleton. He was driving a blue 1986 Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate Q371108. He may be trying to get to Texas.

Investigators say he's described as a white male, 5-foot-8-inches, 195 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He also has cognitive impairment, according to officials.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (303) 660-7500