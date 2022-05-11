Watch
CBI issues endangered missing alert for woman last seen Monday

MISSING PERSON NOOR JASMIN TOFT.jpg
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 11, 2022
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 33-year-old woman last seen Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., Noor Jasmin Toft walked away from the Hampton Inn in Glendale, Colorado, according to CBI.

Noor is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Hijab and may be traveling with a carry-on-sized type of luggage.

Noor does not have any form of identification and is currently under medical care that requires treatment, according to CBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.

