CBI issues alert for missing man with dementia who walked away from Garfield County assisted living home

BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing man with dementia who walked away from a Garfield County assisted living home.

Filmer Lopez, 69, went missing around 2 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen walking away from the Mesa Vista Assisted Living Home, located at 72 Sipprelle Drive in Battlements Mesa, according to CBI. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said Lopez was last seen at the Kum & Go gas station in Battlement Mesa.

Lopez is diabetic, has dementia and has trouble walking on his own, according to the sheriff's office.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a large scar on his neck. Investigators don't know the clothing he was wearing, but believe it may have been a blue shirt and sweatpants.

CBI issued an alert for Lopez Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at 970-625-8095.