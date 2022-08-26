CBI issues alert for missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Sherry Koch was last seen around 6:13 p.m. Thursday leaving a home in the 12800 block of Grape Street in Thornton. Her phone last pinged at a Walmart in the area of 136th Avenue and Huron Street in Westminster.

Koch has cognitive impairment, according to CBI. She was last seen driving a 2003 pearl white Cadillac with Colorado license plate 121WSZ.

The missing woman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.