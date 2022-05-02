CAUGHT ON CAMERA: car collides into woman riding scooter in Capitol Hill neighborhood and drives away

DENVER, CO — A woman riding a scooter in a Capitol Hill neighborhood in March was struck by a vehicle that sped off right after.

The disturbing incident was all caught on home surveillance footage near 7th Avenue and Lafayette Street.

The footage shows Abigail Flynn riding the scooter onto the road in an intersection that has a four way stop.

The vehicle is seen blowing through the stop and plowing into her from behind, sending her several yards ahead.

VIDEO: Woman riding scooter struck by vehicle that drives away in Capitol Hill neighborhood

"I broke my humerus in two places," Flynn told Denver7. "I shattered my elbow on both sides and broke my wrist ... I could have died, I lost a lot of blood" Flynn told Denver7.

Bystanders rushed Flynn to the hospital, where police would meet her to take a report.

When Flynn followed up days later "I was basically told, you know, this is a hit and run. We haven't found anything. There is no camera footage of it, you know, no witnesses, so there's nothing we could do," Flynn said.

But that wasn't the case, according to Flynn.

"We found a video — my boyfriend and my dad. It took them all five minutes to go exactly where I said that it happened and knock on the first door," Flynn said.

Margaret Berzins is the homeowner of that home, where the footage was captured.

"We've had our fair share of accidents that have happened in front of our house," Berzins said.

Police have responded to the intersection of Berzins home and have asked her for video footage in the past.

According to Denver Police, investigators have been on scene to search for video footage, but Berzins confirms an officer never showed up in this case.

"surprised? Yeah," Berzins said. "They didn't come by.

For now, Flynn is left with tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

She works at a restaurant and is uninsured.

An online fundraiser was started on her behalf, as her road to recover is not just physical, but financial.