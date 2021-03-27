Castle Rock pizza shop owners work to help each other amid ongoing pandemic challenges

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two pizza shops in Castle Rock are sharing a slice of their profits with each other this weekend.

After 212 Pizza Company in Castle Rock had an employee test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, they voluntarily decided to close shop for ten days.

"For the safety of our community and the other team members, it's just kind of a scary illness. It wasn't required. It was something that we optionally did just to protect our community and our guests," said Robin Crooks, who co-owns the store with her husband.

The same day Crooks decided to close her business, she was also expecting to receive a shipment of fresh produce.

"Us being close to wasting that was not an option for us," she said.

Crooks and her husband decided to donate $600 worth of produce to Granelli's Pizzeria, also located in Castle Rock.

"They use similar ingredients to us, so we knew they'd be able to take it," she said.

The two establishments lightheartedly consider themselves "competitors."

"It's kind of fun to see where they're at on Yelp and where we're at on Yelp, so I think secretly we've been really big competitors, but we've never really said anything," Crooks said.

"I was blown away that she was willing to give produce to us and just give it away for free," said Lizzie Edwards, general manager of Granelli's Pizzeria.

Edwards said she and others over at Granelli's decided that they wanted to return the favor.

"So today and tomorrow 25% of our sales is going to go back to helping 212 Pizzeria out — to make sure they stay open," Edwards said. "We're all trying to find our way in this world, and we're trying to make the best out of our situations."

"Yeah, we were amazed and humbled and everything that you could be because it was a complete surprise. We know that we have each others support, especially when things get hard," Crooks said.

212 Pizza Company plans to reopen on April 1.