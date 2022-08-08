CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Flowers now mark the spot where a tragedy Friday night changed the lives of four Castle Rock families.

State troopers say, just before midnight, an alleged drunk driver crashed into a car carrying four teens. This happened near the I-25 Frontage Road and Territorial Road.

Two teens, Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd, died. Two others, Maddy Tobler and an unidentified teen, are recovering from their injuries.

All four were 17 years old and were about to begin their senior year at Castle View High School, friends told Denver7.

Castle Rock community stepping up for families of teens killed, injured in crash

Since the tragedy, the Castle Rock community has stepped up, as it always does, to help the families of the victims.

"I think we checked [the GoFundMe] within an hour, and we're just absolutely blown away by the donations from everybody and just how quickly the news had spread," Aubree Besant said.

Besant, Meredith Gilbert and Christine Brannan helped create an online fundraiser for Maddy to assist with her recovery. Her mother is a friend of the three women.

Since creating the GoFundMe on Sunday, they've raised more than $30,000 for Maddy's family.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought that this community would just be so generous," Besant said.

A GoFundMe for Audrey raised more than $10,000 in just a few hours. The three say strangers, even teens, are donating what they can to help.

"You have these children who want to spend their allowance. Our kids are like, ‘I want to put all of my money in,’ and you're like, ‘OK, well, we'll get it in there for you,’ and they really want to do it," Gilbert said.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to support Colton Bellamy's family.

A fundraiser for all four families is happening Sunday morning at Castle View High. The group Dads of Castle Rock is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast for $10 a person, with all proceeds going to the families.

"At the end of the day, we're one community, and we all care for each other and we all hurt and we all mourn the losses," Besant said.

In addition to the fundraisers, if you'd like to show support for the victims and their families, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Philip S. Miller Park, also known as MAC Amphitheater.