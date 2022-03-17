Castle Rock brewery’s ‘Lucky’ alternative to green beer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Every year, come mid-March and the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, beer drinkers are usually offered a green version of their favorite brew to celebrate the holiday. One brewery in Castle Rock came up with the idea of a sweeter, non-dyed alternative while keeping a version of "Irish" flair.

“We needed something fun for St. Patrick’s Day. Lucky Charms got thrown out as a joke,” said 105 West Brewing head brewer Hayley Thorsen.

Lucky Charms, as in the marshmallow-filled children’s cereal.

“And then we decided to go for it and it’s become a hit ever since,” Thorsen continued.

105 West first started brewing with the cereal a few years ago. This year’s batch included 40 pounds of Lucky Charms.

“I never thought I would be dumping cereal into a beer,” Thorsen said, sharing a photo of a brew tank filled with liquid and topped with the colorful cereal.

The resulting beer is an Imperial Irish Red with a sweet finish, practically titled "Lucky Red."

“It’s an adult version of Lucky Charms,” she said. “It is a big hit on St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone loves it.”

It's different (and better), according to Thorsen, than the standard green beer offered this time of year.

“There’s no dye,” she said with a laugh. “I think the best reaction is that it tastes like Lucky Charms and they want it year round and not just on St. Patrick’s Day.”