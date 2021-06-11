Castle Pines boil water advisory forces restaurants to close

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A failure at the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District water plant is forcing thousands of residents, including businesses, to boil water, and it's putting a strain on restaurants.

On Thursday, Castle Pines North Metropolitan District issued a boil water advisory after their chlorine injector failed and the distribution system lost pressure.

The boil water advisory was put in place because there is a possibility disease-causing organisms could have entered the water system during the water plant failure. The organisms may include bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause nausea, diarrhea and headaches.

Joe Sabia, the owner of Pino’s Italian Bar & Kitchen, fielded phone calls informing customers that his restaurant would be closed through Sunday. He says he was forced to cancel dozens of reservations. While he can buy ice and water bottles for customers, he’s can’t boil enough water to wash all of the dishes necessary to cook food and serve meals.

“Business has been great, and now this. Now, I have to explain to loyal customers that I’m ruining their celebratory plans for the next four days at a minimum,” Sabia said.

A spokesperson with the water system says no contamination has been reported. On Thursday, the water plant flushed out the system and plans to run tests on Friday to determine if the water has been compromised.

“There is no choice, we had to do it. It just, it hurts,” Sabia said. “We are going to have a problem recovering.”

The restaurant industry took a blow during the pandemic, and many business owners are now struggling to hire enough employees to serve their customers. Sabia admits it was tough telling his employees he needed to close.

“No work often comes with no pay. You know, they have families, they have mortgages,” Sabia said.

He predicts he will lose thousands in revenue over the next four days.

Castle Pines Mayor Tera Radloff says the city is working on a plan to financially help businesses impacted by the boil water advisory.

“If I do receive that money, I will take care of my employees with that money,” Sabia said.

At least two other restaurants next to Pino’s Italian Bar & Kitchen also closed their doors.

Castle Pines North Metropolitan District is advising their customers to continue to boil their water until further notice. For more information on the city boil water advisory, click here.

