Casa Bonita "super fans" start campaign to maintain restaurant

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A group of self-named super fans have launched a campaign to "save" Casa Bonita restaurant.

The popular Colorado landmark has been closed since March of 2020 because of the pandemic. This group fears it'll stay that way, which is why they created a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Ricky Griffith is one of the members of the group. He said starting the fundraiser wasn't about bringing in money, rather bringing in others who love the spot as much as he does.

"If we give the fans a voice and an opportunity to say what they want or to speak with a dollar or two here and there, what it does is it just opens up the conversation," he said.

Griffith said he and others in the group decided after months of Casa Bonita being closed, it was time to do something.

"It just seems to be that like after a year and change of being closed, the fans it's there time to act. It's their time to speak up and see if they

want to do something and participate in any way in its recovery," said Griffith.

Griffith added he and the others in the group aren't sure what the future of Casa Bonita is, but said they are prepared to help make sure it goes back to what it was.

"There's a group of people who are willing to just like rally around this concept of bringing it back to life... and hopefully we can get back to cliff

diving," he said.

In November 2020, Denver7 spoke to Bob Wheaton, the president of Summit Family Restaurants, the company that owns Casa Bonita. At the time there were rumors the popular spot wouldn't reopen, but Wheaton assured that wasn't the case.

"Casa Bonita has been around for 50 years and we're hopeful it will be around for another 50," he said.

Last week, a message appeared on Casa Bonita's website saying it would reopen soon, but gave no additional details.

Although some were excited, members of this group said they're worried and want to make sure they have a voice in Casa Bonita's future.

They added they don't have a specific plan for the thousands of dollars they've raised on the GoFundMe page just yet, but if it's not needed in the end they will refund it to those who donated.

