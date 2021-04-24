Casa Bonita "super fans" rally in support of Colorado landmark's future

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Casa Bonita "super fans" gathered Saturday morning to rally in support of the restaurant's future.

The event was organized by the Save Casa Bonita group, which started a GoFundMe for the restaurant in March 2021.

Organizers and community members waved signs that read "Save Casa Bonita," "Mi Casa Su Casa," and even "Save Black Barts Cave."

Merhia Wiese, one of the Save Casa Bonita organizers, said they decided to put on the rally to entice other community members to join their efforts in supporting the restaurant.

"The community really really loves Casa Bonita. There's no reason to lose one more restaurant, especially such an icon, such a pop-culture experience," said Wiese.

Others, like Vanessa Sanchez, decided to join the rally because she simply wants to see the spot reopen as it once was.

"Life is short and things that make me happy is what's important, and this is one place that makes me happy. So, I'm here to support," she said.

In early April, the restaurant's parent company, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, giving it time to reorganize its debts. Days later, the company's president told Denver7 he hoped to reopen Casa Bonita by Memorial Day.

It is something both Sanchez and Wiese hope is the case.

"It's such an experience to come. The Mariachi's, the all-you-can-eat, the arcade, the cliff diving. Everything. It's such an experience," said Sanchez.

