Casa Bonita owners sue to keep “sensitive” renovation documents from being public

Seems it might be time for a reality TV show about Casa Bonita because drama around the iconic, cliff-diving, sopapilla-serving restaurant is heating up.

On Monday, Casa Bonita’s owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Lakewood and several public agencies to keep “sensitive” documents related to its renovation from being released to the public.

The lawsuit was filed by The Beautiful Opco, LLC, the company that purchased Casa Bonita out of bankruptcy from its previous owners, Summit Family Restaurants. Locals know the owners colloquially as Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of the venerable TV show “South Park,” which just celebrated its 25th anniversary with a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Stone and Parker recently told The Denver Post the Casa Bonita renovation has been like an episode of “Kitchen Nightmares” – “the very, very worst one you could possibly ever imagine,” Parker said.

The lawsuit, however, was filed following the publication of permitting documents, photos and construction plans procured by 9News using the Colorado Open Records Act, or CORA. The $12 million renovation calls for improvements and repairs to the diving pool, Black Bart’s Cave, seating areas, the kitchen, bathrooms and more, 9News reported.

