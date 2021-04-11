Casa Bonita files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A popular Colorado landmark has filed for bankruptcy amid the crippling COVID-19 crises. Casa Bonita has filed for Chapter 11 protection.

Summit Family Restaurants, the company that owns the Lakewood restaurant, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona April 6, according to court documents obtained by Denver7.

The documents did not specify the exact amount of debt the company owes. However, the filing states that the company’s noncontingent liquated debts are below $7.5 million.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing offers a business time to reorganize their debts, not necessarily close for good.

Casa Bonita has been closed during the pandemic, but recently announced that they would be reopening soon. No additional details were provided.

In November 2020, Denver7 spoke to Bob Wheaton, the president of Summit Family Restaurants. At the time there were rumors the popular spot wouldn't reopen, but Wheaton assured that wasn't the case.

"Casa Bonita has been around for 50 years and we're hopeful it will be around for another 50," he said in 2020.

Denver7 has reached out to the company for additional information, but have yet to hear back.

