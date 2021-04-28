Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carmelo Anthony memoir coming out in September

items.[0].image.alt
Gallery Books/Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony memoir coming out in September.jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:50:39-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony’s life story includes a great deal besides basketball. The 10-time NBA All-Star, who previously played for the Denver Nuggets, has a memoir coming out Sept. 14 that publisher Gallery Books is calling “raw and inspirational.”

It traces his rise from housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of the NBA’s top scorers.

The book is called “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” and is co-written by D. Watkins.

Anthony is currently with the Portland Trail Blazers. In addition to the Nuggets, he previously played the New York Knicks, among other teams.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting