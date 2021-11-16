Carjacking victim shot and killed in Aurora crime spree identified

AURORA, Colo. — The victim of a carjacking who was shot and killed Wednesday in Aurora during an alleged one-man crime spree was identified on Monday.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Carlos Julio Albarracin Albarracin. He died of a gunshot wound and his death is classified as a homicide, the coroner's office said.

The man police accuse of pulling the trigger was identified Sunday as Andrew Jacobs, 32. He's accused of shooting and killing Albarracin Albarracin during a carjacking at the Florida Station Apartments, 14082 E. Iowa Drive, amid a series of crimes in and around the city of Aurora.



APD

Jacobs was apprehended by Denver police and transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained following one of two crashes he’s accused of causing during a crime spree that police said included armed robbery, at least two home invasion robberies, and several other carjackings in the span of just a few hours.

"I’ve never seen a crime spree that’s involved in this many carjackings, home invasions, and a homicide. This is unreal. This is unheard of," said APD Agent Matthew Longshore on Wednesday.

Jacobs’ criminal record obtained by Denver7 is nine pages long and includes arrests and charges going back to 2007 for drugs, theft, burglary, and escape.