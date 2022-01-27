Carjacking suspect wounded in shootout with Arvada police

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was wounded in a shootout after police said he stole a woman's SUV at gunpoint and led them on a chase late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of West 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on a report of a person threatening someone with a gun and a knife, police said.

"As the officers were leaving that case, they heard this gunshot saw the woman limping away from the black SUV and then pursued the vehicle and contacted the woman at the same time," said Det. Dave Snelling, an Arvada police spokesperson.

She told police a man approached her Chevrolet Suburban and fired a gun into the window. She was able to escape without injuries.

Officers pursued the reportedly stolen SUV west on West 64th Avenue to Benton Street and then back to Sheridan Boulevard where the suspect turned southbound on Sheridan.

Officers tried to use their vehicles to end the chase in the 5900 block of Sheridan. The man then pointed a gun at officers, police said.

"Shots were fired from the vehicle towards police officers at some point in that contact. When everything stopped, officers fired shots at the suspect. The suspect was struck," Snelling said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response team will be investigating how many officers fired their weapons and if the use of force was justified.

Two weeks ago a car theft suspect was shot and killed by Arvada officers in the 6800 block of West 56th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.