Capitol briefly on lockdown after Colfax shooting

DENVER — A report of shots fired near the Colorado state Capitol briefly put the building on lockdown Thursday.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m. after no injuries were reported in the East Colfax Avenue shooting described by witnesses as two parties exchanging gunfire.

Video from the scene showed police tape covering the exit of a parked RTD bus. A number of shell casings were seen on the street.

Joshua Crews, 36, told The Denver Post that he was waiting for a bus nearby when he heard about a dozen shots before getting on the bus. He rode the bus past the Capitol and then police stopped it soon afterward.

Dustin Cabellos told the newspaper that he was near the Capitol when he saw gunshots coming from a vehicle. He dove behind a barrier to protect himself.

"There was a lot of traffic at the time," Cabellos said.

Police closed East Colfax from Lincoln to Grant as they investigated the scene. The avenue was back open just before 4 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.