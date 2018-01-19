Candle light vigil for homicide victim and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

1. Budget battle rolls on

A divided Congress barrels toward a possible election-year government shutdown, with disagreements over immigration and other issues still unresolved.

2. Vigil for homicide victim in Fort Collins

A candle light vigil will be taking place at the corner of Shields and University by the Stone Cross for Kimberlee Graves, who was found dead in a state park more than a month after she went missing. The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m.

3. Stock Show tradition continues

National Western's 2018 Grand Champion Steer will walk down a red carpet in the lobby of The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa to be adorned with roses, preside over Afternoon Tea and pose for complimentary photos with the public.

4. Center for people with disabilities opens in Aurora

Seb's Rec Center, a center for people with disabilities, will open today in Aurora. The center will provide specially-designed fitness opportunities for those with disabilities, a media and games room, arts and crafts activities and massage/aroma therapies. It's located at 1710 S. Buckley Road.

5. Windy, warmer Friday

Friday will be windy and warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. In the mountains, expect windy conditions with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s.