California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West. The agencies announced Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, they have reached a settlement that resolves both lawsuits. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 7:31 AM, Sep 21, 2021
Two major California water agencies have settled a dispute that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect the Colorado River.

The Imperial Irrigation District is the largest, single recipient of Colorado River water.

It sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years over water contributions and water storage.

The entities announced Monday they have reached a settlement agreement.

Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead under Metropolitan's account.

The irrigation district also will contribute water to a regional drought contingency plan if California is called on to help stave off further water cuts.

The river serves 40 million people in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico.

