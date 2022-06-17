Watch
C-470 closed in Lone Tree for police activity

Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 13:50:29-04

DENVER — Both directions of C-470 are closed in Lone Tree as police work to get someone off the bridge.

Eastbound C-470 is closed between South Quebec Street and Acres Green Drive, and westbound is closed back at I-25. Police have now also closed Quebec Street over C-470.

Sgt. Jeff Miller with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their deputies are working to get a person to come down from the bridge.

Traffic is exiting the Quebec Street off ramps and getting back onto C-470. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

