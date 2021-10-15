Busy Friday, weekend at DIA with 209K passengers expected through TSA in 3 days

DENVER — The Denver International Airport is expecting Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be some of the busiest days at the airport since the pandemic began.

On Friday morning, Alex Renteria, public information officer for the airport, said Friday and Sunday will likely stay the busiest with about 75,000 people expected on both days.

The airport's website had an alert on Friday morning warning travelers that TSA security lines were long, with wait times an hour and growing.

Renteria provided the below comparison of this weekend's forecasted passenger totals compared to the third weekend in October 2019:



Friday: 74K in 2021, 76K in 2019

Saturday: 58K in 2021, 54K in 2019

Sunday: 77K in 2021, 73K in 2019

"We're likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record," DIA said in a tweet.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of time.

To learn about parking availability, visit the airport's website here. The Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert parking lots are closed as the airport seeks more shuttle bus drivers so those lots can run 24/7. Renteria said the bus contractor is looking to hire 45 drivers. She said DIA is looking at creative ways to ensure passengers have a place to park at the airport and updates on that plan are coming soon.